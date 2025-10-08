Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN DK0061030574Symbol VIRO

ViroGates A/S has been given observation status, as the company has announced that suPAR Remedy, LLC, today announces the launch of a public tender offer to the shareholders of ViroGates for shares in the Company

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's announcement from October 8, 2025.

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 77 03 33