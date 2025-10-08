Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or "DMED" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QIMC") and the Témiscamingue First Nation ("TFN") to advance collaborative efforts in natural hydrogen development along the Ontario-Quebec hydrogen corridor in the Lake Témiscamingue region, located within TFN's traditional hunting and cultural territory spanning northwestern Quebec and Ontario.

This MOU strengthens DMED's partnership with QIMC and TFN to support the responsible exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources, combining advanced technology, environmental stewardship, and Indigenous knowledge to foster sustainable growth and innovation in Canada's emerging clean natural hydrogen sector.

A Framework for Partnership and Collaboration

The MOU establishes a framework for continued cooperation among DMED, QIMC, and TFN, guided by shared principles of transparency, respect, and mutual benefit. The collaboration is built upon the following commitments:

Respect for Rights and Culture: Recognition of TFN's deep cultural, historical, and spiritual connection to the lands and waters surrounding Lake Témiscamingue.

Environmental Stewardship: Integration of TFN's Aboriginal Traditional Knowledge (ATK) into project design, environmental monitoring, and mitigation planning.

Economic Participation: Creation of employment, training, and contracting opportunities for TFN members, supporting local capacity-building and long-term economic development.

Supporting Community Participation and Sustainable Development

Under the MOU, DMED and QIMC will support TFN's active participation in consultation, environmental monitoring, and community engagement related to natural hydrogen exploration and development activities.

In addition, DMED and QIMC will provide in-kind support for TFN-led community projects through the provision of equipment, materials, and technical expertise. Regular quarterly meetings will be held with TFN leadership to review exploration progress, employment outcomes, and environmental initiatives.

Commitment to Responsible Innovation

"This agreement represents a milestone in DMED's commitment to advancing clean energy technologies through meaningful collaboration with Indigenous communities," said John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. "By combining our technological expertise with QIMC's exploration experience and TFN's deep connection to the land, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable and inclusive natural hydrogen industry along the Ontario-Quebec corridor."

The partnership between DMED, QIMC, and TFN reflects a shared vision for responsible innovation, one that emphasizes respect for Indigenous knowledge, protection of the environment, and equitable participation in the rapidly growing clean natural hydrogen energy sector.

About Témiscamingue First Nation (TFN)

The Témiscamingue First Nation, located in Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec, is an Algonquin (Anishinaabe) community whose traditional territory spans northwestern Quebec and Ontario around Lake Témiscamingue. TFN is dedicated to protecting its lands, culture, and environment while fostering sustainable economic development and community well-being.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (DMED)

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology company that delivers innovative solutions for the clean tech and life sciences industries. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "could", "can", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "projected", "aims", and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Company's management's discussion and analysis for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 ("MD&A"), dated May 28, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269645

SOURCE: DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.