Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") with DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) ("DMED") and the Témiscamingue First Nation ("TFN") to strengthen their long-standing collaboration and advance natural hydrogen development along the Ontario-Quebec hydrogen corridor in the Lake Témiscamingue region, within TFN's traditional hunting and cultural territory spanning northwestern Quebec and Ontario.

This agreement builds upon a partnership between QIMC and TFN that began with the initial natural hydrogen discoveries in the Témiscamingue area. Since the early stages of exploration, QIMC and TFN have worked closely together in the field - sharing knowledge, integrating traditional land use insights, and building technical expertise and local capacity in the emerging field of natural hydrogen development.

The new MOU formalizes this evolving relationship and establishes a framework for continued cooperation, transparency, and shared benefit.

Framework for Collaboration

The agreement is grounded in key principles of partnership, including:

Respect for Rights and Culture: Recognition of TFN's deep cultural, historical, and spiritual connection to the lands and waters surrounding Lake Témiscamingue.

Environmental Stewardship: Integration of TFN's Aboriginal Traditional Knowledge (ATK) into project planning, environmental monitoring, and impact mitigation.

Economic Participation: Creation of employment, contracting, and training opportunities for TFN members.

Financial and Community Commitments

Under the MOU, QIMC and DMED will support TFN's participation in consultation, monitoring, and community engagement for exploration and development projects.

QIMC and DMED will also provide in-kind support for TFN community projects, such as equipment, materials, and technical assistance, and will continue to hold quarterly meetings with TFN leadership to review exploration progress, employment outcomes, and environmental initiatives.

A Partnership Built on Trust

"We are extremely proud of the collaborative relationship we've built with the Témiscamingue First Nation over the past year," said John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. "From the earliest stages of our natural hydrogen discoveries in the Lake Témiscamingue region, TFN has been an essential partner working with us in the field, sharing traditional knowledge, and helping develop a deeper understanding of natural clean hydrogen. This MOU reflects our shared commitment to responsible development, environmental protection, and economic inclusion within the Ontario-Quebec hydrogen corridor."

Témiscamingue First Nation's collaboration with QIMC has grown steadily since the beginning of natural hydrogen exploration in traditional hunting and cultural territory. Through respect, dialogue, and knowledge-sharing, QIMC and DMED have built a relationship founded on trust and mutual benefit. This agreement marks another step forward in ensuring that hydrogen development proceeds responsibly and in a way that reflects all our values and principles.

About Témiscamingue First Nation (TFN)

The Témiscamingue First Nation, located in Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec, is an Algonquin (Anishinaabe) community whose traditional territory spans northwestern Quebec and Ontario around Lake Témiscamingue. TFN is dedicated to the protection of its lands, culture, and environment while promoting sustainable economic development and community well-being.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (DMED)

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology company that delivers innovative solutions for the clean tech and life sciences industries. Visit DiagnaMed.com

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

