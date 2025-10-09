Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881535 | ISIN: US75886F1075 | Ticker-Symbol: RGO
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 21:58
485,90 Euro
+0,27 % +1,30
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
486,30487,2008.10.
483,20487,1008.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC485,90+0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.