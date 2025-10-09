TRACTIAL: New Bitcoin Accumulation Funded Through Operating Cash Flow

TRACTIAL (Euronext Growth Paris - ALTRA) announces an update of its consolidated Bitcoin position, in line with its treasury allocation strategy initiated in 2022.
As of today, the TRACTIAL group holds a total of 26.22 BTC in consolidated treasury, following recent purchases funded through operating cash flow.
- Total holdings: 26.22 BTC
- Aggregate average acquisition price per BTC: €91,044 (approximately $105,748 USD)
A STRATEGY OF GROWTH AND ACCUMULATION
TRACTIAL's strategy is built on two complementary pillars:
- A profitable operational model,
centered on payment services and Fintech-as-a-Service, allowing for progressive Bitcoin accumulation through business performance.
- Targeted capital raises,
designed to accelerate this accumulation policy and strengthen the balance sheet.
AN INNOVATIVE AND VIRTUOUS MODEL
TRACTIAL is implementing a next-generation model, where operational performance and external investments jointly fuel a Bitcoin accumulation strategy.
This creates a virtuous cycle:
- operational revenues fund Bitcoin accumulation;
- the accumulation reinforces the balance sheet, credibility, and market visibility;
- and this strength, in turn, attracts new business partners and investors.
An innovative, sustainable, and long-term approach that positions TRACTIAL as one of the first listed fintech companies to build its growth strategy on Bitcoin.
ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.
GROUP COMPANIES :
