Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932700 | ISIN: FR0000035305 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD
Frankfurt
09.10.25 | 08:04
3,760 Euro
-3,09 % -0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRACTIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7604,06008:38
Actusnews Wire
09.10.2025 08:23 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRACTIAL: New Bitcoin Accumulation Funded Through Operating Cash Flow

TRACTIAL (Euronext Growth Paris - ALTRA) announces an update of its consolidated Bitcoin position, in line with its treasury allocation strategy initiated in 2022.

As of today, the TRACTIAL group holds a total of 26.22 BTC in consolidated treasury, following recent purchases funded through operating cash flow.

  • Total holdings: 26.22 BTC
  • Aggregate average acquisition price per BTC: €91,044 (approximately $105,748 USD)


A STRATEGY OF GROWTH AND ACCUMULATION

TRACTIAL's strategy is built on two complementary pillars:

  • A profitable operational model,
    centered on payment services and Fintech-as-a-Service, allowing for progressive Bitcoin accumulation through business performance.
  • Targeted capital raises,
    designed to accelerate this accumulation policy and strengthen the balance sheet.


AN INNOVATIVE AND VIRTUOUS MODEL

TRACTIAL is implementing a next-generation model, where operational performance and external investments jointly fuel a Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

This creates a virtuous cycle:

  • operational revenues fund Bitcoin accumulation;
  • the accumulation reinforces the balance sheet, credibility, and market visibility;
  • and this strength, in turn, attracts new business partners and investors.

An innovative, sustainable, and long-term approach that positions TRACTIAL as one of the first listed fintech companies to build its growth strategy on Bitcoin.



ABOUT TRACTIAL :

TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.


GROUP COMPANIES :
  • The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF.
  • The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.
  • Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors.
  • The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project.
  • Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs.
  • The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France.
  • The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project.
TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW5xZ5VvZpvHlWubZpZtZ2NlZ2hqlpKWaGLKxpWalczFnWtknWphZpeZZnJlmW1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94489-tractial-2025-10-09-new-bitcoin-accumulation-funded-operating-cash-flow-and-dca-ven.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.