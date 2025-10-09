Das Instrument B7Z0 NO0012861667 ARRIBATEC GROUP NK 0,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2025

The instrument B7Z0 NO0012861667 ARRIBATEC GROUP NK 0,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.10.2025



Das Instrument K7X CA11271J1075 BROOKFIELD CORP. CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2025

The instrument K7X CA11271J1075 BROOKFIELD CORP. CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2025



Das Instrument 9JG BMG174341047 BROOKFIELD WEAL.SOLU.LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2025

The instrument 9JG BMG174341047 BROOKFIELD WEAL.SOLU.LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2025



Das Instrument RAA DE0007010803 RATIONAL AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2025

The instrument RAA DE0007010803 RATIONAL AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2025



Das Instrument S3D CA79957A3029 SANATANA RESOURCES O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.10.2025

The instrument S3D CA79957A3029 SANATANA RESOURCES O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.10.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard