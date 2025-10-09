Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 08:16
57,80 Euro
-1,37 % -0,80
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,8058,2008:51
57,8058,2008:27
Firmen im Artikel
ARRIBATEC GROUP
ARRIBATEC GROUP ASA
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARRIBATEC GROUP ASA0,054-5,59 %
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION57,80-1,37 %
BROOKFIELD WEALTH SOLUTIONS LTD59,00+0,85 %
GOLD STRIKE RESOURCES CORP0,3580,00 %
RATIONAL AG684,50-3,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.