GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility trading update: 23% Revenue Growth and 60% EBITDA Improvement in the first nine months of 2025

Copenhagen, October 9th, 2025

GreenMobility trading update: 23% Revenue Growth and 60% EBITDA Improvement in the first nine months of 2025

GreenMobility generated a revenue growth of 23% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to 2024, reaching DKK 115.2 million. EBITDA increased 60% compared to the first nine months of 2024, reaching DKK 41.1 million.

GreenMobility generated a revenue growth of 14% in Q3-2025 compared to Q3-2024, reaching DKK 41.0 million. EBITDA increased 42% compared to Q3-2024, reaching DKK 17.0 million.

EBITDA-margin improved to 41.5% from 33.2% in Q3-2025 compared to Q3-2024.

GreenMobility's financial performance in Q3-2025 continued the strong trend from the first half of the year, demonstrating solid operational efficiency and increased earnings year over year.

Q3-2025 compared to Q3-2024

Revenue increased by 14% from DKK 36.1 million to DKK 41.0 million

EBITDA improved with 42% from DKK 12.0 million to DKK 17.0 million

Guidance

On 8 September 2025, GreenMobility raised its financial guidance for the second time this year.

GreenMobility's result in Q3-2025 is in line with our updated financial guidance for the financial year 2025:

Revenue growth of 13-15% vs. FY2024

EBITDA growth of 32-42% vs. FY2024

CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the Q3 2025 Trading Statement at a virtual live event for investors on 10 October at 13:00. It is already possible to register for the presentation and submit questions in advance. Registration is open to everyone and can be done via the link:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-q3-2025-trading-statement

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.