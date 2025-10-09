Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego Technologies appoints Henrik Resmark as new COO

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) ("Intellego") has today appointed Henrik Resmark as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the executive management team, effective January 2, 2026.

Henrik Resmark brings more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership and business development, most recently serving as CFO of Maximum Entertainment AB, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. In addition to his operational experience, Henrik has held key roles within corporate finance, financial analysis, and business development in both private equity-owned and publicly listed companies. His experience and understanding of the air purification industry will be valuable for Intellego's continued growth.



"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Henrik Resmark as COO of Intellego Technologies. He brings exceptional expertise from his previous roles and a proven track record in leadership that will play a central role in Intellego Technologies' upcoming growth," says Claes Lindahl, CEO of Intellego Technologies.



"I am truly excited to join Intellego Technologies at this pivotal stage and look forward to contributing my expertise to drive operational and structural excellence. I am committed to optimizing processes, refining systems, and building robust frameworks to enhance efficiency and drive long-term performance," says Henrik Resmark, incoming COO of Intellego Technologies.

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

