Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, will be participating in an industry panel entitled "Media & Advertising in Motion" at the Digital Marketing World Forum in New York on Oct 13, 2025. In addition to joining a main-stage industry panel, BrandPilot AI will also exhibit it's advertising technology solutions throughout the conference, giving marketers an opportunity to experience its technologies firsthand.

The Digital Marketing World Forum (DMWF North America) is one of the industry's premier gatherings of senior leaders shaping the future of marketing technology and digital transformation. The two-day event convenes CMOs, marketing VPs, and digital innovators to explore the latest advances in AI, data-driven strategy, and MarTech integration.

Media & Advertising in Motion: Strategies for a Dynamic Industry

BrandPilot AI's Chief Revenue Officer, John Beresford, will take the stage at 10:30 a.m. on Day 1 for the panel "Media & Advertising in Motion: Strategies for a Dynamic Industry." Joining a distinguished lineup of executives from Moët Hennessy, the American Marketing Association, iProspect (Dentsu), and Bragg Live Food Products, Beresford will contribute to a discussion moderated by Mark Yessin, an authority in media strategy and performance marketing.

The panel will explore the evolving dynamics of cross-channel campaigns, the transformative role of AI in media strategy, optimizing agency partnerships, and the growing impact of programmatic advertising in precision targeting.

"It's an honor to be part of this group of marketing thought leaders helping define what's next for digital advertising," said John Beresford, CRO at BrandPilot AI. "The DMWF is a rare opportunity for leading brands and agencies to share real innovation. I'm looking forward to discussing the rising cost of uncontested Google Search Ads-and how AdAi technology now extends that visibility and savings to Google Shopping Ads."

Exposing the Hidden Cost of Cannibalistic Shopping Ads

To raise awareness of a major, costly blind spot for brands, BrandPilot AI will host a free webinar on October 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST. The session will walk through common cannibalization scenarios in Google Shopping, quantify their significant budget impact, and demonstrate how AdAi audits provide the clarity and technology to take immediate action.



Register and join the webinar here.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Its core platform, AdAi, identifies hidden inefficiencies in digital advertising campaigns and helps brands recover wasted ad spend in real time. Additional products, including Spectrum IQ and Social Runway, support AI-powered influencer marketing and paid social performance.

