

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI), a Dutch automaker, reported an improvement in its estimated third-quarter shipments, helped by the demand from the North American market.



For the three-month period to September 30, the estimated consolidated shipments stood at 1.3 million units, higher than 1.148 million units in the same period last year.



The shipments to North America stood at around 0.403 million units, higher than 0.299 million a year ago.



