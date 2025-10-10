Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Trimera Metals Corp. (CSE: TRM) ("Trimera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress on its 2025 Tahlo Program, a key exploration initiative on its wholly-owned Tahlo Lake property (the "Property"), located 11 kilometers from American Eagle Gold Corp.'s ("American Eagle") promising NAK project in British Columbia. The Company continues to leverage advanced geophysical and geological techniques to identify high-potential mineral targets in this highly prospective region.

In August 2025, Trimera completed the interpretation of data from a ZTEM (Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic) survey, which delineated several prospective areas of interest (AOIs). Concurrently, the Company acquired Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey data, enabling the creation of a preliminary surficial geology map. This map was instrumental in guiding the selection of sample sites within and down-ice of the AOIs, targeting surficial polygons deemed suitable for till pitting.

From September 2 to September 8, 2025, a seven-day till sampling program was conducted. A team of four samplers collected 20 samples from 14 hand-dug till pits. These samples were delivered to the ALS preparation laboratory in Terrace, BC, on September 10, 2025. Assay results are anticipated within the next month, with a few additional rock samples still to be submitted for analysis.

Background on Tahlo Lake Property

As highlighted in Trimera's September 5, 2025, press release, the Property is strategically located in a region known for its significant mineral potential, underscored by its proximity to American Eagle's NAK project, which has demonstrated promising copper-gold porphyry mineralization. The Property encompasses favorable geological settings conducive to hosting similar mineral systems, and Trimera's systematic exploration approach aims to unlock its potential.

"We are excited about the progress of the 2025 Tahlo Program and its potential to uncover significant mineralized zones in this highly prospective region," said Patrick Donnelly, President and CEO of Trimera. "Our proximity to American Eagle's NAK project further underscores the strategic importance of the Property, and we eagerly await the assay results to guide our next steps."

Trimera remains committed to advancing its exploration programs through innovative and sustainable practices, positioning the Company to create value for its shareholders in one of British Columbia's most exciting mineral districts.

Qualified Person

Patrick Donnelly P.Geo, CEO of the Company and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Disclaimer Regarding Other Projects

The information provided herein regarding nearby properties, including, without limitation, American Eagle's NAK project, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property. The Qualified Person has not verified the information concerning the nearby properties, and there is no certainty that the same results or mineralization will be obtained on the Property.

About Trimera Metals Corp.

Trimera Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-quality mineral resources in British Columbia. With a commitment to innovative exploration techniques and sustainable practices, Trimera aims to unlock the potential of its Tahlo Lake property and other strategic assets.

For more information, please consult the Company's lings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

