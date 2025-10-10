The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

30 September 2025 875.94 pence per Ordinary share

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,252 shares in LTL.

As at 30 September 2025, LTL shares were valued at £6,823.16 per share, a decrease of 3.6% from the valuation of £7,079.44 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 August 2025. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £18.0m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £9.8 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.85%.

As a result of the 100 for 1 share split which became effective on 24 September 2025, The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc's capital consists of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.75p each.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

10 October 2025