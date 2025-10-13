Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 406.40p Highest price paid per share: 400.60p Lowest price paid per share: 404.3967p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,365,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,680,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.3967

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,249 405.20 08:32:42 00030221694TRDU0 XLON 566 404.20 09:05:41 00030221945TRDU0 XLON 540 402.80 09:32:23 00030222022TRDU0 XLON 104 402.80 09:32:23 00030222023TRDU0 XLON 267 401.80 09:52:01 00030222153TRDU0 XLON 251 401.80 09:52:01 00030222154TRDU0 XLON 405.00 10:42:59 00030222531TRDU0 XLON 2 315 405.00 10:42:59 00030222532TRDU0 XLON 246 405.00 10:42:59 00030222533TRDU0 XLON 187 403.40 10:44:17 00030222539TRDU0 XLON 403.40 10:44:17 00030222540TRDU0 XLON 63 544 402.60 11:22:22 00030222743TRDU0 XLON 521 404.40 11:56:24 00030223308TRDU0 XLON 886 404.20 12:08:32 00030223383TRDU0 XLON 501 404.60 12:56:30 00030223694TRDU0 XLON 404.60 12:56:30 00030223695TRDU0 XLON 43 149 403.40 13:19:31 00030223830TRDU0 XLON 403.40 13:19:31 00030223831TRDU0 XLON 59 479 403.00 13:21:47 00030223843TRDU0 XLON 818 403.00 13:21:47 00030223844TRDU0 XLON 550 406.20 14:17:05 00030224393TRDU0 XLON 406.40 14:28:30 00030224632TRDU0 XLON 56 406.40 14:28:30 00030224633TRDU0 XLON 2 154 406.20 14:33:25 00030224775TRDU0 XLON 461 406.20 14:33:25 00030224776TRDU0 XLON 630 406.00 14:33:25 00030224777TRDU0 XLON 617 405.60 14:33:27 00030224778TRDU0 XLON 523 405.00 15:01:14 00030225485TRDU0 XLON 550 404.80 15:01:14 00030225486TRDU0 XLON 519 405.20 15:31:25 00030226350TRDU0 XLON 570 406.40 15:45:09 00030226754TRDU0 XLON 1,005 406.20 15:57:54 00030226961TRDU0 XLON 530 405.40 15:58:12 00030226988TRDU0 XLON 180 400.60 16:20:14 00030228050TRDU0 XLON 863 400.60 16:20:14 00030228051TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

