Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
13.10.25 | 08:12
4,480 Euro
-1,75 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6804,94010:04
Dow Jones News
13.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      406.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      404.3967p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,365,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,680,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.3967

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                       1,249 405.20    08:32:42        00030221694TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 404.20    09:05:41        00030221945TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          540 402.80    09:32:23        00030222022TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          104 402.80    09:32:23        00030222023TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          267 401.80    09:52:01        00030222153TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          251 401.80    09:52:01        00030222154TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              405.00    10:42:59        00030222531TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          315 405.00    10:42:59        00030222532TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          246 405.00    10:42:59        00030222533TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          187 403.40    10:44:17        00030222539TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             403.40    10:44:17        00030222540TRDU0    XLON 
63 
 
 
                                          544 402.60    11:22:22        00030222743TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          521 404.40    11:56:24        00030223308TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          886 404.20    12:08:32        00030223383TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 404.60    12:56:30        00030223694TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.60    12:56:30        00030223695TRDU0    XLON 
43 
 
 
                                          149 403.40    13:19:31        00030223830TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             403.40    13:19:31        00030223831TRDU0    XLON 
59 
 
 
                                          479 403.00    13:21:47        00030223843TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          818 403.00    13:21:47        00030223844TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          550 406.20    14:17:05        00030224393TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             406.40    14:28:30        00030224632TRDU0    XLON 
56 
 
 
                                              406.40    14:28:30        00030224633TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          154 406.20    14:33:25        00030224775TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          461 406.20    14:33:25        00030224776TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          630 406.00    14:33:25        00030224777TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          617 405.60    14:33:27        00030224778TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          523 405.00    15:01:14        00030225485TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          550 404.80    15:01:14        00030225486TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          519 405.20    15:31:25        00030226350TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          570 406.40    15:45:09        00030226754TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,005 406.20    15:57:54        00030226961TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          530 405.40    15:58:12        00030226988TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          180 400.60    16:20:14        00030228050TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          863 400.60    16:20:14        00030228051TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404804 
EQS News ID:  2211478 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2211478&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.