Montag, 13.10.2025
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 12:38 Uhr
Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's Infinite Auctions Announces Fall Flash Auction Featuring Jordan, LeBron, and Brady Amid AI Research Momentum

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), a diversified company advancing AI-driven healthcare technologies and managing innovative consumer subsidiaries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infinite Auctions LLC (www.InfiniteAuctions.com), will launch its Fall Flash Auction featuring premier game-worn memorabilia and rare sports cards from legendary athletes including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, and more.

The auction will highlight authenticated, game-used items and high-end trading cards, offering collectors and investors the opportunity to acquire some of the most sought-after pieces in the sports memorabilia market.

Infinite Auctions is now accepting consignments for the event. Collectors and sellers can visit www.InfiniteAuctions.com or reply to the company's campaign email to submit their items before the deadline.

The continued success of Infinite Auctions reflects the strength and diversification of MDCE's growing portfolio. While Infinite Auctions expands its position in the collectibles industry, Medical Care Technologies continues to drive forward its AI research in medical imaging, dermatology, wound care, and micro-expression analysis, aimed at improving early-stage disease detection and mental-health evaluation.

"Our subsidiaries complement one another by combining revenue, technology, and trusted execution," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc."As Infinite Auctions grows, our medical AI research continues to advance, establishing MDCE as a uniquely diversified company with both technological and financial strength."

Contact:
Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE)
info@medicalcaretechnologies.com
www.MedicalCareTechnologies.com
www.InfiniteAuctions.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-infinite-auctions-announces-fall-flash-auction-featuring-jordan-1086024

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
