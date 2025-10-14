Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834
Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026 in Bambuser AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - In accordance with the resolution adopted by the General Meeting of Bambuser AB regarding the instructions for the Nomination Committee, a Nomination Committee has been convened to prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2026. The Nomination Committee consists of Jeppe Bredahl representing Brightfolk A/S and appointed as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Claes Kinell representing Muirfield Invest Aktiebolag, Joel Citron representing TAH Core Master Fund Ltd and his private shareholding and Fredrik Ramberg representing Tom Stendahl.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to be presented to the Annual General Meeting 2026 with respect to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting; election of board members and Chairman of the board; remuneration of the Chairman and other board members; election and remuneration of auditor and, if necessary, changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders that wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail:generalmeeting@bambuser.com or by post: Bambuser AB, att: the Nomination Committee / General Counsel, Regeringsgatan 55, 111 56 Stockholm. Proposals must be received no later than December 20, 2025 in order to be considered by the Nomination Committee.

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB
+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

Attachments

Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026 in Bambuser AB

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nomination-committee-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2026-in-bambu-1086674

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
