Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Accelerates Growth Trajectory as Its Diverse AI Ecosystem Eyes $450 Billion in Multi-Market Potential

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its patent pending artificial-intelligence platform-initially engineered for medical diagnostics-has demonstrated exceptional adaptability across multiple industries, including personal health tracking, fitness analytics, diet optimization, and overall wellness management.

The AI-in-Healthcare market is projected to surpass $208 billion by 2030, while the global fitness and wellness technology market exceeds $450 billion-giving MDCE's adaptable technology access to enormous revenue potential across converging verticals.

"Our technology has proven to be far more than a single-purpose medical tool," said Marshall Perkins, CEO. "It's an intelligent, scalable system capable of driving innovation in both professional diagnostics and daily wellness solutions. This is the tip of the iceberg."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (www.medicalcaretechnologies.com) is a diversified AI technology company advancing medical diagnostics, digital health, and data-driven authentication. Its subsidiaries, Infinite Auctions (infiniteauctions.com) and Real Game Used (realgameused.com), serve the sports memorabilia and AI authentication industries.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-accelerates-growth-traje-1086659

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
