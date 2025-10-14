Medical Care Technologies Inc. Accelerates Growth Trajectory as Its Diverse AI Ecosystem Eyes $450 Billion in Multi-Market Potential

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its patent pending artificial-intelligence platform-initially engineered for medical diagnostics-has demonstrated exceptional adaptability across multiple industries, including personal health tracking, fitness analytics, diet optimization, and overall wellness management.

The AI-in-Healthcare market is projected to surpass $208 billion by 2030, while the global fitness and wellness technology market exceeds $450 billion-giving MDCE's adaptable technology access to enormous revenue potential across converging verticals.

"Our technology has proven to be far more than a single-purpose medical tool," said Marshall Perkins, CEO. "It's an intelligent, scalable system capable of driving innovation in both professional diagnostics and daily wellness solutions. This is the tip of the iceberg."

