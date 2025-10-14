DJ RM plc: PDMR Shareholding

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: PDMR Shareholding 14-Oct-2025 / 15:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 October 2025 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark Cook 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Subscription for new Shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.95 26,315

Aggregated information GBP0.95

e) -- Price 26,315

-- Volume

-- Total Price

GBP24,999.25

f) Date of the transaction 2025-10-14 (BST)

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

