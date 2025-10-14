Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.10.2025
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:08
1,130 Euro
+1,80 % +0,020
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
14.10.2025 17:03 Uhr
14.10.2025 17:03 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: PDMR Shareholding

DJ RM plc: PDMR Shareholding 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: PDMR Shareholding 
14-Oct-2025 / 15:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 14 October 2025 

RM plc 

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                      Mark Cook 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                 Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief 
                               Executive Officer) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer 
 
a)      Name                      RM plc 
 
b)      LEI code                    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
       of instrument 
 
 
b)      Identification code               RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 
 
c)      Nature of this transaction           Subscription for new Shares 

                               Price     Volume 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                               GBP0.95     26,315

Aggregated information GBP0.95

e) -- Price 26,315

-- Volume

-- Total Price

GBP24,999.25

f) Date of the transaction 2025-10-14 (BST)

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  405070 
EQS News ID:  2212858 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2212858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2025 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
