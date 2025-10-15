Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 09:15
4,700 Euro
+0,86 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6604,94009:53
Dow Jones News
15.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      415.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      406.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      411.3192p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,395,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,650,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 411.3192

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                       408.40    08:25:49      00030232634TRDU0  XLON 
75 
 
 
                                                    254 408.40    08:25:49      00030232635TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,000  408.40    08:25:49      00030232636TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    569 409.40    09:03:12      00030232801TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    359 413.80    09:56:07      00030232892TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       413.80    09:56:07      00030232893TRDU0  XLON 
72 
 
 
                                                1,098  415.20    10:12:03      00030232945TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    584 412.60    10:37:30      00030233003TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 411.00    10:59:08      00030233036TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       408.60    11:17:56      00030233094TRDU0  XLON 
24 
 
 
                                                        408.60    11:17:56      00030233095TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                       408.60    11:17:56      00030233096TRDU0  XLON 
17 
 
 
                                                    598 408.60    11:28:52      00030233132TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    139 406.20    11:53:38      00030233221TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    113 406.20    11:53:38      00030233222TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    312 406.20    11:53:38      00030233223TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    456 409.20    12:27:01      00030233290TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    133 409.20    12:27:01      00030233291TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    540 409.20    12:49:46      00030233326TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    518 409.20    13:30:49      00030233590TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

107 409.20    13:30:49      00030233591TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    572 410.00    13:44:03      00030233684TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    597 411.60    14:11:02      00030233819TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    617 411.40    14:11:02      00030233820TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    536 410.80    14:24:25      00030233870TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    257 411.00    14:35:31      00030233927TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    337 411.00    14:35:31      00030233928TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    541 412.40    14:49:51      00030234066TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    581 410.20    15:02:54      00030234259TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       412.60    15:15:28      00030234291TRDU0  XLON 
86 
 
 
                                                    125 412.60    15:15:28      00030234292TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       412.60    15:15:28      00030234293TRDU0  XLON 
52 
 
 
                                                       412.60    15:15:28      00030234294TRDU0  XLON 
63 
 
 
                                                       412.60    15:15:28      00030234295TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                    214 412.60    15:15:28      00030234296TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    193 412.80    15:31:56      00030234425TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    192 412.80    15:31:56      00030234426TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    537 414.00    15:52:42      00030234494TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    579 414.20    16:07:20      00030234582TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    510 413.60    16:13:24      00030234611TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    339 414.80    16:20:23      00030234662TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 414.80    16:20:23      00030234663TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        414.80    16:20:23      00030234664TRDU0  XLON 
5

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3-

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405076 
EQS News ID:  2212926 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2212926&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.