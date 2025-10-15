Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 415.20p Highest price paid per share: 406.20p Lowest price paid per share: 411.3192p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,395,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,650,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 411.3192

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 408.40 08:25:49 00030232634TRDU0 XLON 75 254 408.40 08:25:49 00030232635TRDU0 XLON 1,000 408.40 08:25:49 00030232636TRDU0 XLON 569 409.40 09:03:12 00030232801TRDU0 XLON 359 413.80 09:56:07 00030232892TRDU0 XLON 413.80 09:56:07 00030232893TRDU0 XLON 72 1,098 415.20 10:12:03 00030232945TRDU0 XLON 584 412.60 10:37:30 00030233003TRDU0 XLON 580 411.00 10:59:08 00030233036TRDU0 XLON 408.60 11:17:56 00030233094TRDU0 XLON 24 408.60 11:17:56 00030233095TRDU0 XLON 1 408.60 11:17:56 00030233096TRDU0 XLON 17 598 408.60 11:28:52 00030233132TRDU0 XLON 139 406.20 11:53:38 00030233221TRDU0 XLON 113 406.20 11:53:38 00030233222TRDU0 XLON 312 406.20 11:53:38 00030233223TRDU0 XLON 456 409.20 12:27:01 00030233290TRDU0 XLON 133 409.20 12:27:01 00030233291TRDU0 XLON 540 409.20 12:49:46 00030233326TRDU0 XLON 518 409.20 13:30:49 00030233590TRDU0 XLON

107 409.20 13:30:49 00030233591TRDU0 XLON 572 410.00 13:44:03 00030233684TRDU0 XLON 597 411.60 14:11:02 00030233819TRDU0 XLON 617 411.40 14:11:02 00030233820TRDU0 XLON 536 410.80 14:24:25 00030233870TRDU0 XLON 257 411.00 14:35:31 00030233927TRDU0 XLON 337 411.00 14:35:31 00030233928TRDU0 XLON 541 412.40 14:49:51 00030234066TRDU0 XLON 581 410.20 15:02:54 00030234259TRDU0 XLON 412.60 15:15:28 00030234291TRDU0 XLON 86 125 412.60 15:15:28 00030234292TRDU0 XLON 412.60 15:15:28 00030234293TRDU0 XLON 52 412.60 15:15:28 00030234294TRDU0 XLON 63 412.60 15:15:28 00030234295TRDU0 XLON 18 214 412.60 15:15:28 00030234296TRDU0 XLON 193 412.80 15:31:56 00030234425TRDU0 XLON 192 412.80 15:31:56 00030234426TRDU0 XLON 537 414.00 15:52:42 00030234494TRDU0 XLON 579 414.20 16:07:20 00030234582TRDU0 XLON 510 413.60 16:13:24 00030234611TRDU0 XLON 339 414.80 16:20:23 00030234662TRDU0 XLON 500 414.80 16:20:23 00030234663TRDU0 XLON 414.80 16:20:23 00030234664TRDU0 XLON 5

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

