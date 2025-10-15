NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Launches AI Matchmaking and Event Assistant for Events Worldwide

Nextech3D.ai's AI Matchmaking and Event Assistant solutions position the company to capture a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in intelligent, automated event engagement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused event management solutions, 3D modeling and spatial computing, today announced the global availability of its AI Matchmaking and AI Event Assistant technologies-bringing intelligent networking, real-time event support, and personalized engagement to conferences, expos, and trade shows worldwide. Through its flagship Map D's interactive floor plan management platform and Eventdex platforms, the company powers thousands of events annually, delivering interactive floor mapping, exhibitor management, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AR navigation, and now, AI matchmaking and event assistance. Nextech3D.ai is redefining the future of event technology-driven by AI, automation, and innovation.

Match. Meet. Grow - Smarter Networking Starts Here

Event organizers and attendees can now harness the power of the Eventdex AI Matchmaking Platform, the industry's most advanced B2B event networking solution. Built for highly targeted lead generation, the system uses machine learning to intelligently match attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors based on shared interests, goals, and profiles-delivering quality connections that drive measurable ROI.

"We're redefining what it means to connect at events," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Our AI-driven matchmaking platform ensures every meeting counts-helping organizers boost engagement, exhibitors close more deals, and attendees get maximum value from every event." He continues "The company is strategically positioned in the $85B+ global online ticketing market, projected to grow to $103B by 2030 ( Mordor Intelligence Report ). Nextech3D.ai's AI Matchmaking and Event Assistant solutions position the company to capture a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in intelligent, automated event engagement."

Introducing the Eventdex AI-Powered Event Assistant

Taking event technology to the next level, Nextech3D.ai has also unveiled the Eventdex AI Event Assistant - a fully integrated, real-time voice and chat chatbot that acts as a smart digital concierge for attendees and organizers alike.

Key Capabilities:

Voice & Text Support: Natural, conversational responses to questions like "Where's the networking lounge?" or "When is the closing keynote?"

24/7 Availability: Instant, round-the-clock event assistance-no help desk required.

Context-Aware Responses: Tailored replies based on a user's role, location, and activity within the event.

Organizer Intelligence: Access real-time metrics such as check-ins, session attendance, and booth traffic.

Seamless Integration: Embedded directly within the Eventdex ecosystem-no third-party setup or training needed.

Scalable Across All Event Types: Supports in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of any size, anywhere in the world.

Multilingual and Global Support: The Eventdex AI Chat Assistant supports global events with multilingual capabilities and timezone-aware responses , making it a truly international-grade AI Assistant for events. From session timings, booth locations, speaker bios, and event maps to real-time scheduling changes, it acts as a personal virtual assistant for every attendee. Whether via voice or text , the Voice & Chat AI Assistant responds intelligently and instantly-delivering the next level of accessibility and engagement across borders and languages.

Role-Based Intelligence: It supports attendees, organizers, sponsors, and exhibitors alike with tailored, role-specific answers. The AI Event Chat Assistant is built for everyone-enhancing productivity and efficiency across all roles to create a seamless event experience.

"This isn't just a chatbot-it's an intelligent event companion," added Gappelberg. "It helps attendees navigate, exhibitors capture leads, and organizers manage everything in real time. It's like having an extra team working 24/7, powered by AI."

AI Matchmaking and AI Assistant: The Future of Events

Together, the AI Matchmaking Platform and Eventdex AI Assistant form the foundation of Nextech3D.ai's expanding AI Event Suite, which already includes ticketing, registration, floor mapping, and blockchain-based ticketing technologies. These tools enable event organizers to deliver smarter, more personalized, and profitable experiences.

Benefits for Event Organizers and Attendees:

Generate Quality Leads: Data-driven matchmaking connects the right people at the right time.

Increase Engagement: Personalized networking recommendations and instant assistance boost satisfaction.

Enhance Profitability: Simplified workflows, automation, and smart analytics drive efficiency and revenue.

Always-On Support: Attendees can access information anytime, anywhere-without waiting in line or navigating complex menus.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered 3D modeling, spatial computing, and event management technology. Through its flagship Map D's interactive floor plan management platform and Eventdex platforms, the company powers thousands of events annually, delivering interactive floor mapping, exhibitor management, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AR navigation, and now, AI matchmaking and event assistance. Nextech3D.ai is redefining the future of event technology-driven by AI, automation, and innovation.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations:investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-launches-ai-matchmaking-and-event-assistant-for-even-1087012