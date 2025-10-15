Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions Announces Fusion Edge High Performance Compute Platform Receives Amazon Web Services Internet of Things Greengrass Certification

Expanding the range of cloud technologies, tailored to mission requirements

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable, and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, announces that its Fusion eHPC platform has received Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Greengrass certification. This open-source edge runtime and cloud service certification enables users to build, deploy, and manage devices and software, delivering intelligence to edge devices for applications such as anomaly detection or controlling autonomous platforms.

"Achieving this certification emphasizes our commitment to delivering the next generation command and control with artificial intelligence and machine learning models able to run at tactical edge, even in Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent and Limited (DDIL) environments," said Anthony Verna, SVP and General Manager, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "Combining the portability and performance of the Fusion eHPC together with AWS Greengrass cloud capabilities offers a powerful solution for building intelligent tactical edge solutions."

Key features of the AWS IoT Greengrass-certified Fusion eHPC platform include:

  • Operate AWS Cloud Processing at the Tactical Edge: Bring AWS cloud processing and logic to edge devices, enabling operation in DDIL environments.

  • Build Modular Components Faster: Utilize prebuilt or custom modular components to develop device software quickly, with the flexibility to add or remove components to optimize the software footprint. Additionally, accelerate device software development by leveraging prebuilt or custom modular components, allowing users to add or remove features as needed and program devices to transmit only high-value data for cost-effective, insight-rich results.

  • Remote Deploy and Manage: Remotely deploy and manage device software and configurations at scale, eliminating the need for firmware updates, and ensuring the efficient and cost-effective delivery of high-value data insights.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic
Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:
Geri MacDonald?
Cubic Defense?
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Jocelyn Disque
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-mission-solutions-announces-fusion-edge-high-performance-compute-1086852

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
