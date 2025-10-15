Medical Care Technologies Inc. Expands App Library With New AI Health App Ecosystem Targeting the Explosive $400 Billion Digital Health Industry

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced the development of a suite of AI-powered consumer applications focused on diet, fitness, and preventive health. The company expects to release its first public app before year-end 2025, with its flagship medical-grade AI platform scheduled for 2026.

The digital health application market, valued at over $140 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $400 billion by 2032. MDCE intends to leverage its existing AI framework to capture share within this rapidly expanding sector.

"We're transforming medical-level intelligence into tools that fit people's daily lives," said Marshall Perkins, CEO. "This creates a bridge between research-grade AI and mass-market accessibility while generating early revenue potential."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) leverages artificial intelligence to advance healthcare and consumer technology. Through its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, the company continues to expand across high-growth markets driven by AI innovation and authenticity technology. www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

