Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 08:06
2,720 Euro
-2,86 % -0,080
15.10.2025
Charwood Energy: Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, announces the success of its EUR1.5m bond issue on LITA.co

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, announces the success of its EUR1.5m bond issue on 
LITA.co 
15-Oct-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, October 15, 2025 

Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, announces the success of its EUR1.5m bond issue on LITA.co 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the energy transition offering energy 
solutions from biomass recovery, is today announcing the successful EUR1.5 million fundraising by its subsidiary Charwood 
Innovation on Lita.co, a leading sustainable investment platform. 

Adrien Haller, Chairman & CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: 
 
"We would like to sincerely thank the investors on the LITA.co platform, who are now supporting us in accelerating the 
deployment of our pyro-gasification solutions for manufacturers and local authorities. The success of this transaction 
illustrates the value of our model and confidence in our strategy." 

A response to a major energy challenge 
 
Heat currently accounts for nearly 45% of national energy consumption and remains largely dependent on natural gas, a 
fossil resource with high CO2 emissions that is also subject to significant price volatility. Given this, manufacturers 
and local authorities are looking for sustainable alternatives that are capable of recovering their own biofuels, which 
often are not standardized. 
 
Charwood Innovation meets this need through the development of the first independent and industrial French R&D center 
dedicated to pyro-gasification. This innovative technology makes it possible to produce competitive, decarbonized green 
gas from biomass, thereby helping to accelerate the energy transition. 

A key step in Charwood Innovation's development 
 
Thanks to this fundraising, Charwood Innovation now has the necessary resources to bolster its equipment, expand its 
testing capacity and develop new ways of recovering syngas, particularly with a view to methanation and the production 
of molecules of interest. 
 
This step is part of the Group's long-term industrial strategy, already cemented in 2025 with the signature of a 
partnership with Verallia France for the supply and operation of a syngas production plant. This project is a first 
illustration of the recurring and sustainable business model that Charwood Energy intends to build. 

Characteristics of the bond issue 
 
The bond issue on LITA.co was for a maximum amount of EUR1.5 million and was fully subscribed. The bonds issued offer a 
gross annual interest rate of 9%, paid semi-annually over a period of four years, with repayment of the principal at 
maturity after a three-year grace period. The transaction was also backed by a 75% guarantee from Charwood Energy, 
combining a first demand bank guarantee and the pledge of its shares. 

About LITA.co 
 
A leading player in sustainable investment, LITA.co is a digital platform dedicated to financing the economy of 
tomorrow. Starting from EUR100, it allows citizens to invest their savings without compromising their values, by 
investing directly in the equity or debt of companies committed to the ecological and social transition. From SMEs to 
start-ups, cooperatives, sustainable real estate, renewable energies and agroecology, all companies involved in 
crowdfunding on LITA.co are carefully selected on the basis of both positive impacts and economic sustainability 
criteria. Approved as a crowdfunding service provider (PSFP) by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and 
certified as both a Solidarity-Based Enterprise of Social Utility (ESUS) and by Finansol, the platform has already 
raised over EUR100 million from a community of 120,000 committed individual investors. 
 
Contacts 
 
Maxime Getten, Chief Investment Officer maxime.getten@lita.co

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.

Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN           SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
Investor Relations          Press Relations 
 
Ghislaine Gasparetto         Michael Scholze 
 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com     michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81         +33 (0)6 85 86 17 35

