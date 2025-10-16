Bambuser AB: Adolfo Domínguez Reports Impressive Live Shopping Results Powered by Bambuser

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Spanish designer fashion brand Adolfo Domínguez has released results from its Live Shopping initiative powered by Bambuser.

Introduced in 2021, Live Shopping forms part of Adolfo Domínguez's ADN CLUB loyalty scheme, where members gain access to exclusive live shows, special discounts, and unique events. The brand turned to Bambuser to produce shoppable live shows that offered a more personalised and interactive experience.

In a statement, Adolfo Domínguez explained that Live Shopping had allowed them to showcase their collections to new audiences through social media, introducing an innovative format that no other fashion brand in Spain had used before. They added that by expanding to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, they had broadened their reach and enhanced the customer journey, while using Bambuser's technology to drive innovation, rejuvenate audiences, and deliver engaging, real-time experiences that blended creativity with interaction.

Since launching Live Shopping, the company has reached over 11 million users and generated an average of 60,000 interactions per session. Over the past four years, visits to the Live Shopping section of its website have grown by 82%, the number of live stream viewers has doubled, and the company has seen an 800% increase in transactions and a 500% return on its investment.

The live shows have featured personalities such as model Laura Ponte, actress Ana Rujas, art director Alberto Ortiz, and influencer Ale Capetillo. The latest show stars Gigi Vives, a Spanish influencer with more than 300,000 Instagram followers, whose style and values align closely with the brand.

To continue its partnership with Bambuser, the company plans to further enhance its digital strategy by incorporating short video clips into product descriptions, allowing customers to see how each garment or accessory looks when worn and how it can be styled. This initiative reflects Adolfo Domínguez's ongoing commitment to exploring new forms of consumption.

Adolfo Domínguez

Adolfo Domínguez has 366 points of sale in 49 countries. In 2025, it became the first major Spanish fashion brand to be recognised with the B Corp sustainability standard. The designer fashion label will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

