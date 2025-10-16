Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to report a 45% increase in production for the year ending September 30, 2025, to 2,150,192 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 851,102 silver ounces, 12,289 gold ounces, 476 tonnes of copper, and 609 tonnes of zinc.

"Parral delivered an excellent year for the Company, with production up 45% from 2024 to 2025. Through the year it provided excellent cash flow, which continues to improve with the increase in metal prices," Brad Langille, President and CEO stated. "Our very strong balance sheet, which includes a cash balance of $141 million USD at year end, together with the continued robust Parral cash flow has put us in an excellent position for our upcoming mine build. It also provides flexibility to advance Los Ricos North and explore around our mine reserves as we approach the execution phase at Los Ricos South."

Table 1: Annual Production Summary

Quarter Ended Sep 2020 Sep 2021 Sep 2022 Sep 2023 Sep 2024 Sep 2025 Silver Production (oz) 1,315,661 1,138,358 741,772 706,891 553,381 851,102 Gold Production (oz) 10,089 13,447 10,708 7,032 8,700 12,289 Copper Production (tonnes) 260 470 469 615 468 476 Zinc Production (tonnes) - - - - 316 609 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 2,295,416 2,270,073 1,810,326 1,517,264 1,482,406 2,150,192

"Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces, copper tons and zinc tons produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented were: 2020 - 89, 2021 - 72, 2022 - 82, 2023 - 83, 2024 - 88, 2025 - 90. The copper:silver ratio for the periods presented were: 2020 - 302, 2021 - 348, 2022 - 410, 2023 - 373, 2024 - 345, 2025 - 296. The zinc:silver ratios were: 2024 - 99, 2025 - 85.

Table 2: Quarterly Production Summary

Quarter Ended Jun 2024 Sep 2024 Dec 2024 Mar 2025 Jun 2025 Sep 2025 Silver Production (oz) 138,708 167,001 226,343 210,289 201,616 212,854 Gold Production (oz) 2,436 2,232 3,213 3,279 3,100 2,697 Copper Production (tonnes) 148 132 121 117 128 110 Zinc Production (tonnes) 125 100 161 157 140 150 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 400,236 406,150 551,337 555,479 555,500 487,876

"Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces, copper tons and zinc tons produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented were: Jun 2024 - 86, Sep 2024 - 88, Dec 2024 - 90, Mar 2025 - 90, Jun 2025 - 98, Sep 2025 - 88. The copper:silver ratios were: Jun 2024 - 346, Sep 2024 - 320, Dec 2024 - 299, Mar 2025 - 318, Jun 2025 - 311, Sep 2025 - 251. The zinc:silver ratios were: Jun 2024 - 98, Sep 2024 - 94, Dec 2024 - 97, Mar 2025 - 89, Jun 2025 - 79, Sep 2025 - 72.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release related to Parral.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

