FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Announces the Completion of a 108 Site Deployment for a Regional Bank

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) today announced the successful completion of a 108-site SD-WAN deployment for a large regional bank. The program brings the bank's branches, data centers, and remote offices onto a single FatPipe SD-WAN architecture designed to improve reliability, simplify operations, and enhance end-user experience across critical banking applications.

The multi-site rollout used FatPipe's controller-based design to deliver centralized policy, zero-touch provisioning, and uniform configuration across all locations. Application-aware routing and intelligent path selection help ensure consistent performance for real-time services, core banking systems, and cloud workloads.

"We are excited to complete a 108-site SD-WAN deployment with a leading regional bank, and we plan to leverage this success to serve other regional banks," said Sanchaita Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe. "Standardizing on one SD-WAN platform gives banks predictable performance, resiliency, and a faster path to scale across distributed branches."

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs.

FatPipe holds 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 100+ resellers worldwide.

