Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Announces the Completion of a 108 Site Deployment for a Regional Bank

Bank standardizes branch and data center connectivity on FatPipe for higher uptime and consistent application performance

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) today announced the successful completion of a 108-site SD-WAN deployment for a large regional bank. The program brings the bank's branches, data centers, and remote offices onto a single FatPipe SD-WAN architecture designed to improve reliability, simplify operations, and enhance end-user experience across critical banking applications.

The multi-site rollout used FatPipe's controller-based design to deliver centralized policy, zero-touch provisioning, and uniform configuration across all locations. Application-aware routing and intelligent path selection help ensure consistent performance for real-time services, core banking systems, and cloud workloads.

"We are excited to complete a 108-site SD-WAN deployment with a leading regional bank, and we plan to leverage this success to serve other regional banks," said Sanchaita Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe. "Standardizing on one SD-WAN platform gives banks predictable performance, resiliency, and a faster path to scale across distributed branches."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs.

FatPipe holds 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 100+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.FatPipe.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact Info
Vikrant Ragula
Director of Investor Relations
+1 801.683-5656 x 1140
Investor.ir@FatPipeinc.com
press132@FatPipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-fatn-announces-the-completion-of-a-108-site-deployment-fo-1087536

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
