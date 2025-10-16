Medical Care Technologies Inc. Targets Early Revenue in $140 Billion Wellness App Industry

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announced today that its move into consumer AI applications is expected to generate earlier-than-anticipated revenue through a diversification into multiple mobile application offerings.

The global wellness app sector produces over $140 billion annually, while the sports collectibles market exceeds $33 billion and the authentication and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, MDCE already has a strong operating presence in these adjacent markets.

"For the first time, our AI platform itself has potential revenue in sight," said Marshall Perkins, CEO. "This transition from subsidiary-only income to multi-stream AI monetization will mark a major milestone for MDCE and its shareholders."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a diversified AI technology company innovating across healthcare, collectibles, and digital intelligence. Its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used drive strong revenue and brand synergy as the company expands its AI applications portfolio. www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. MDCE undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

