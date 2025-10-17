Avanza Bank AB: Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ): Interim Report January-September 2025

Third quarter 2025 compared to third quarter 2024

Operating income increased by 19 per cent to SEK 1,142 million, mainly as a result of higher net brokerage income and net currency-related income. Net fund commissions, other income and net interest income also increased

increased by 19 per cent to SEK 1,142 million, mainly as a result of higher net brokerage income and net currency-related income. Net fund commissions, other income and net interest income also increased Operating expenses increased by 8 per cent to SEK 324 million, mainly due to higher other expenses. The cost increase for the full year is estimated at 11 per cent as previously communicated

increased by 8 per cent to SEK 324 million, mainly due to higher other expenses. The cost increase for the full year is estimated at 11 per cent as previously communicated Operating profit amounted to SEK 818 million, an increase of 24 per cent

amounted to SEK 818 million, an increase of 24 per cent Profit for the period was SEK 699 million, an increase of 23 per cent

was SEK 699 million, an increase of 23 per cent Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.37, an increase of 21 per cent

Events during the quarter

Jacob Smith was recruited and started as Head of Private & Investment Banking and member of Group Management

The acquisition of Sigmastocks was finalised and the companies became part of the Avanza Group

The pension offering was expanded to include digital pension advice through a new collaboration with Lifeplan

The London Stock Exchange was added to digital trading, which thereby expanded to 15 markets



Quote from Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza

"Our business model with multiple income streams is showing its best side with strong contributions from both trading and interest-related income. Trading activity has held steady, with foreign trading back at a high level as a share of turnover. This, combined with resilient net interest income, and seasonally low costs, has enabled us today to report an operating profit as high as our previous record for a single quarter. Looking ahead, there is good reason to be hopeful about the Swedish economy, and with that increased savings. We at Avanza stand ready to help our customers achieve great savings".



Q3 Q2 Change Q3 Change Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Change 2025 2025 % 2024 % 2025 2024 % Operating income, SEK m 1,142 1,062 8 959 19 3,356 2,838 18 Operating expenses, SEK m -324 -353 -8 -300 8 -1,011 -944 7 Operating profit, SEK m 818 709 15 658 24 2,345 1,893 24 Profit for the period, SEK m 699 600 17 568 23 2,006 1,629 23 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK 4.37 3.81 15 3.61 21 12.68 10.36 22 Operating margin, % 72 67 5 69 3 70 67 3 Return on shareholders' equity, % 45 37 7 42 3 41 38 4 Net inflow, SEK m 14,400 10,900 32 22,000 -35 47,700 61,200 -22 No. of new customers (net) 40,700 29,200 39 40,500 1 132,300 123,900 7 No. of customers at the end of the period 2,204,000 2,163,300 2 2,025,000 9 2,204,000 2,025,000 9 Savings capital at the end of the period, SEK m 1,053,600 993,500 6 927,500 14 1,053,600 927,500 14 Income to savings capital ratio, % 0.45 0.44 0.00 0.42 0.03 0.46 0.44 0.02 Costs to savings capital ratio, % 0.13 0.15 -0.02 0.13 -0.01 0.14 0.15 -0.01

This Interim report is published in Swedish and English.

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.9 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

This information is information that Avanza Bank Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-17 07:45 CEST.

