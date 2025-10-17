Anzeige
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A40FNP | ISIN: SE0022062055
17.10.2025
Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties makes additional acquisition in Finland

Prisma Properties has signed an agreement to acquire a newly built retail property in Konala, just north of central Helsinki. The acquisition is being made at an underlying property value of EUR 5.5 million. The property consists of approximately 2,600 square meters of leasable area and is fully leased to the discount retailer Jula under a 10-year lease agreement. The seller is the property developer Hartela.

The acquired property is modern and built specifically for Jula, which will open its new store in October 2025. It is strategically located in an established retail area next to the Ristikko shopping center in the expanding Konala district.

The property has very high energy efficiency, with an energy rating of class B according to the current energy declaration.

The property is being acquired at a yield of approximately 7 percent. This is Prisma's third cash flow-generating property in Finland and it is expected to increase the company's earnings capacity by about 0.8 percent compared to the latest interim report. Closing took place on October 16.

"We are pleased to add a central property in Helsinki to our growing portfolio in Finland. Jula is a leading discount retailer and through this acquisition we further strengthen our cooperation in the Nordics", says Tom Hagen, Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

Bridge Properties acted as commercial advisors, Castrén & Snellman as legal advisors, Ramboll as technical advisors, and PwC as tax advisors in connection with the acquisition.

Image: Hartela / Photographer: Aki Rask

For more information, please contact:
Tom Hagen, Head of Transactions, Prisma Properties
tom.hagen@prismaproperties.se
+46 73-509 99 18

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company currently owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.

