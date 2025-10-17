Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Positions for Growth in the $700 Billion AI-Driven Healthcare and Wellness Market Projected by 2030

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today outlines the tremendous scalability and market potential of its proprietary AI ecosystem, which is strategically engineered to serve industries collectively valued at over $700 billion by 2030. MDCE's AI technological approach enables seamless deployment across clinical diagnostics, consumer health, fitness, nutrition, and digital authentication solutions-all powered by an evolving AI infrastructure.

AI is designed to continuously learn, adapt, and expand into new verticals without the need for system reinvention, allowing MDCE to pursue diverse monetization paths and partnerships across the fast-growing AI, healthcare, and wellness sectors. The company emphasized that this cross-market versatility can create opportunities for recurring revenue, licensing agreements, and technology integrations can extend well beyond traditional medical applications.

"Scalability is now the cornerstone of our architecture," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc.

More announcements and details regarding MDCE's AI ecosystem and upcoming product rollouts will be released in the coming weeks.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified AI technology company innovating across healthcare, collectibles, and digital intelligence. Its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used drive strong revenue and brand synergy as the company expands its AI applications portfolio. www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. MDCE undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-positions-for-growth-in-1086668

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.