Medical Care Technologies Inc. Positions for Growth in the $700 Billion AI-Driven Healthcare and Wellness Market Projected by 2030

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today outlines the tremendous scalability and market potential of its proprietary AI ecosystem, which is strategically engineered to serve industries collectively valued at over $700 billion by 2030. MDCE's AI technological approach enables seamless deployment across clinical diagnostics, consumer health, fitness, nutrition, and digital authentication solutions-all powered by an evolving AI infrastructure.

AI is designed to continuously learn, adapt, and expand into new verticals without the need for system reinvention, allowing MDCE to pursue diverse monetization paths and partnerships across the fast-growing AI, healthcare, and wellness sectors. The company emphasized that this cross-market versatility can create opportunities for recurring revenue, licensing agreements, and technology integrations can extend well beyond traditional medical applications.

"Scalability is now the cornerstone of our architecture," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc.

More announcements and details regarding MDCE's AI ecosystem and upcoming product rollouts will be released in the coming weeks.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a diversified AI technology company innovating across healthcare, collectibles, and digital intelligence. Its subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used drive strong revenue and brand synergy as the company expands its AI applications portfolio. www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. MDCE undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-positions-for-growth-in-1086668