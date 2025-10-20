Stemtech Corporation Backorders Filled

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, announces core products are available for shipment after overcoming challenges with supply delivery and manufacturing. Stemtech Corporation, a Nevada USA company (OTCQB:STEK).

Stemtech Corporation Chairman & CEO, Charles S. Arnold, states "having inventory to fill orders after dealing with supply issues related to tariffs and capital constraints for some of our internationally sourced quality raw materials, were key factors in our delays of filling customer orders. Market awareness of the benefits of stem cells has created increased demand. The U.S. has had periodic backorders and is now able to place these experiences in the rearview mirror as orders are once again being fulfilled. For our largest market, Mexico, inventory is being produced and will be available for shipping to customers shortly. Canada and Ecuador also have products en route."

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation, advises "the sporadic unavailability of our key stem cell nutrition products, beginning with the RCM (SR3® release, StemFlo Advanced® circulate and MigraStem® migration), has been a challenge for our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) and customers who depend on our exceptional stemceutical products to maintain their health, naturally. With the $4.6 billion in stem cell market revenue in 2024 and projections for a $30 billion market by 2030, the demand continues to increase as more people are aware of the benefits of stem cells."

Meyer continues "The Stemtech anti-aging, longevity, quality of life products benefit everyone, and we continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we always have stock available. Without our products, IBPs are unable to earn commissions for their sales - the lack of inventory had an impact on their financial health as well as their physical well-being. We are appreciative of our loyal IBPs and customers who believe in Stemtech and our mission to provide an improved quality of life through our stemceuticals and income-earning business model."

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo® Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For nearly 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Phone: +1 336-918-0507

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stemtech-corporation-backorders-filled-1089257