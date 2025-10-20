Anzeige
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 15:31
5,025 Euro
+3,95 % +0,191
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0455,09515:51
5,0455,09015:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 15:34 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron receives EUR 100 million defence order

(2025-10-20) Kitron has received an order with a value of EUR 100 million from a customer in the Defence/Aerospace market sector.

"This new order adds to our growing defence order backlog and demonstrates the strong customer demand in this segment," says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

Deliveries are set to take place in 2025 and 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics and North America tel. +47 91392360
Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
