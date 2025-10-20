Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

17 October 2025 878.36p per Ordinary share

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 October 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.