Das Instrument 3F80 SE0025420714 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2025

The instrument 3F80 SE0025420714 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2025



Das Instrument O23 US98888T1079 ZIMVIE INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2025

The instrument O23 US98888T1079 ZIMVIE INC. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2025



Das Instrument AGW0 CA01559R4008 ALGERNON PHARMACEUT. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2025

The instrument AGW0 CA01559R4008 ALGERNON PHARMACEUT. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2025





