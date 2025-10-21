Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares* -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares*

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares* 21-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 411.40p Highest price paid per share: 400.00p Lowest price paid per share: 407.9374p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,455,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,590,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 407.9374

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 56 400.00 08:04:44 00030246146TRDU0 XLON 229 404.20 08:39:27 00030246237TRDU0 XLON 23 405.20 08:49:17 00030246289TRDU0 XLON 581 404.40 08:51:00 00030246291TRDU0 XLON 116 403.80 09:14:03 00030246349TRDU0 XLON 138 403.60 09:18:45 00030246358TRDU0 XLON 88 403.60 09:18:45 00030246359TRDU0 XLON 203 403.60 09:18:45 00030246360TRDU0 XLON 532 403.40 09:44:53 00030246438TRDU0 XLON 2 405.20 09:58:01 00030246487TRDU0 XLON 19 406.60 10:00:37 00030246506TRDU0 XLON 300 406.60 10:00:37 00030246507TRDU0 XLON 116 406.60 10:12:09 00030246528TRDU0 XLON 231 406.60 10:12:09 00030246529TRDU0 XLON 187 406.60 10:12:09 00030246530TRDU0 XLON 1 406.60 10:12:09 00030246531TRDU0 XLON 1,136 406.40 10:30:10 00030246546TRDU0 XLON 145 411.00 11:49:43 00030246832TRDU0 XLON 403 411.00 11:49:43 00030246833TRDU0 XLON 62 411.00 11:49:43 00030246834TRDU0 XLON 144 411.00 11:52:10 00030246841TRDU0 XLON 495 411.00 11:52:10 00030246842TRDU0 XLON 36 410.60 12:25:01 00030246930TRDU0 XLON 13 410.60 12:25:01 00030246931TRDU0 XLON 6 410.60 12:25:01 00030246932TRDU0 XLON 594 411.40 12:35:23 00030246976TRDU0 XLON 709 410.80 12:41:54 00030247069TRDU0 XLON 514 410.00 12:55:37 00030247089TRDU0 XLON 559 408.20 13:41:13 00030247235TRDU0 XLON 491 408.00 13:41:13 00030247236TRDU0 XLON 78 408.00 13:41:13 00030247240TRDU0 XLON 526 406.60 14:09:49 00030247304TRDU0 XLON 16 407.00 14:30:28 00030247387TRDU0 XLON 556 407.00 14:30:28 00030247388TRDU0 XLON 549 406.80 14:30:29 00030247389TRDU0 XLON 532 408.00 14:58:31 00030247606TRDU0 XLON 47 408.00 15:13:53 00030247881TRDU0 XLON 66 408.00 15:13:53 00030247882TRDU0 XLON 25 408.00 15:13:53 00030247883TRDU0 XLON 352 408.00 15:13:53 00030247884TRDU0 XLON 95 408.00 15:13:53 00030247885TRDU0 XLON 375 408.40 15:28:08 00030247941TRDU0 XLON 1,193 408.00 15:29:25 00030247942TRDU0 XLON 552 409.00 15:59:29 00030248548TRDU0 XLON 575 409.20 16:11:10 00030248648TRDU0 XLON 545 409.20 16:13:28 00030248654TRDU0 XLON 789 409.60 16:25:28 00030248816TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

