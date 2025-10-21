Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
21.10.25 | 08:03
4,780 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5604,92009:37
Dow Jones News
21.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares* -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares* 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares* 
21-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      411.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      407.9374p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,455,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,590,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 407.9374

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
56                400.00     08:04:44          00030246146TRDU0      XLON 
 
229               404.20     08:39:27          00030246237TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                405.20     08:49:17          00030246289TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               404.40     08:51:00          00030246291TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               403.80     09:14:03          00030246349TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               403.60     09:18:45          00030246358TRDU0      XLON 
 
88                403.60     09:18:45          00030246359TRDU0      XLON 
 
203               403.60     09:18:45          00030246360TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               403.40     09:44:53          00030246438TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                405.20     09:58:01          00030246487TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                406.60     10:00:37          00030246506TRDU0      XLON 
 
300               406.60     10:00:37          00030246507TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               406.60     10:12:09          00030246528TRDU0      XLON 
 
231               406.60     10:12:09          00030246529TRDU0      XLON 
 
187               406.60     10:12:09          00030246530TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                406.60     10:12:09          00030246531TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,136              406.40     10:30:10          00030246546TRDU0      XLON 
 
145               411.00     11:49:43          00030246832TRDU0      XLON 
 
403               411.00     11:49:43          00030246833TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                411.00     11:49:43          00030246834TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               411.00     11:52:10          00030246841TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               411.00     11:52:10          00030246842TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                410.60     12:25:01          00030246930TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                410.60     12:25:01          00030246931TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                410.60     12:25:01          00030246932TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               411.40     12:35:23          00030246976TRDU0      XLON 
 
709               410.80     12:41:54          00030247069TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               410.00     12:55:37          00030247089TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               408.20     13:41:13          00030247235TRDU0      XLON 
 
491               408.00     13:41:13          00030247236TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                408.00     13:41:13          00030247240TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               406.60     14:09:49          00030247304TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                407.00     14:30:28          00030247387TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               407.00     14:30:28          00030247388TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               406.80     14:30:29          00030247389TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               408.00     14:58:31          00030247606TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                408.00     15:13:53          00030247881TRDU0      XLON 
 
66                408.00     15:13:53          00030247882TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                408.00     15:13:53          00030247883TRDU0      XLON 
 
352               408.00     15:13:53          00030247884TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                408.00     15:13:53          00030247885TRDU0      XLON 
 
375               408.40     15:28:08          00030247941TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,193              408.00     15:29:25          00030247942TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               409.00     15:59:29          00030248548TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               409.20     16:11:10          00030248648TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               409.20     16:13:28          00030248654TRDU0      XLON 
 
789               409.60     16:25:28          00030248816TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405634 
EQS News ID:  2215770 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares* -2-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215770&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.