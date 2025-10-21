Regulatory News:

Llama Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALLAM) announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting held yesterday, October 20, 2025, has overwhelmingly approved the change of the company's corporate name to Winamp Group SA

This decision marks an important milestone in the Group's history, confirming its strategic realignment around Winamp, an iconic and globally recognized brand in the digital music industry.

The new name serves several key objectives:

Leveraging an iconic brand with unmatched recognition and legitimacy among artists and music lovers worldwide;

with unmatched recognition and legitimacy among artists and music lovers worldwide; Strengthening the Group's international visibility with users, partners, and investors;

with users, partners, and investors; Aligning the parent company's identity with its strategic vision, positioning Winamp as the central platform of services for independent artists and content creators.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group SA, stated: "The approval of this name change by our shareholders is an excellent news and a strong signal for our future. Winamp lies at the heart of our long-term strategy and vision. By becoming Winamp Group, we are affirming our ambition to build a global ecosystem dedicated to empowering artists and their communities."

In the coming days, the Group will proceed with the necessary administrative and technical steps, including the update of its name on Euronext Growth and the adjustment of the associated market tracker.

Next Meeting

January 30, 2025 Llama Group Reports 2025 Revenue

