BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Presentation Deck at LD Micro Event Available Online

Cellinity battery cell technology, BioLargo's role in the global AI infrastructure investment cycle, and a general corporate update are featured in the presentation.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies, today announced that its CEO presented at the LD Micro Main Event XIX, held at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California, on Monday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

In connection with the event, the company filed a Form 8-K on October 20, 2025, to provide a copy of the presentation materials, which are now available online and can be viewed at the following link: https://www.biolargo.com/sec-filings

About BioLargo, Inc.
BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Its core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. BioLargo's approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into commercial offerings, and extend their reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Visit www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information
Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding BioLargo's ("the Company") expectations about anticipated revenue and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. More information on these risks and other potential factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-presentation-deck-at-ld-micro-event-available-online-1089927

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
