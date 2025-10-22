Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 08:04
1,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,64008:53
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2025

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2025 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2025 
22-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
22 October 2025 
 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Trading update for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2025 ("HY26") 

Sustained progress in H1 with outlook unchanged 

Halfords Group plc, the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services, is pleased to provide the 
following trading update ahead of its interim results: 

 -- Positive like-for-like ("LfL") sales growth of +4.1% with Retail +4.0% LfL and Autocentres +4.3% LfL (reported 
  Group sales growth of +3.3%, Retail +3.3% and Autocentres +3.4%).[1],[2] 
 -- Gross margin expansion year-on-year, building on the strong result delivered in FY25, partly driven by planned cost 
  savings to help mitigate inflationary pressures. 
 -- Strong cash generation and disciplined stock management further strengthening the balance sheet from the net cash 
  position reported at FY25. 
 -- Full year outlook unchanged: we remain comfortable with published consensus.[3] 
  
 
Interim results published on 27 November will be accompanied by a more detailed Group strategy update. 
 
Henry Birch, Chief Executive, said: 
 
"I am very pleased with our progress in the first half of FY26 and want to thank all our colleagues for their efforts 
in delivering this performance. I am looking forward to sharing our plans for the future at our interim results 
announcement next month." 

For further information: 
 
Investors 
 
Holly Cassell, Director of Corporate Affairs            investor.relations@halfords.co.uk 
 
Media 
 
Rob Greening, Sodali & Co.        halfords@sodali.com 
 
Notes to Editors                    
 
Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords 
stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 498 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet 
locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and 
National) and c.500 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local 
store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary 
Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients 
worldwide. 
 
www.halfords.com             www.avayler.com          www.tredz.co.uk       www.halfordscompany.com 
 
Cautionary statement 
 
This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, 
and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because 
they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that 
could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these 
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing 
in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no 
obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Autocentres ex-Avayler. 
 
[2] The Group has two reporting segments: Autocentres (c.40% of Group revenue) and Retail (c.60%, across Motoring and 
Cycling). Motoring across both segments represents c.80% of total sales. 
 
[3] Company-compiled consensus expects underlying PBT of GBP36.0m to GBP39.8m in FY26. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  405773 
EQS News ID:  2216432 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216432&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
