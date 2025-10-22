DJ Halfords Group PLC: Trading update for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2025

22 October 2025 Halfords Group plc Trading update for the 26 weeks to 26 September 2025 ("HY26") Sustained progress in H1 with outlook unchanged Halfords Group plc, the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services, is pleased to provide the following trading update ahead of its interim results: -- Positive like-for-like ("LfL") sales growth of +4.1% with Retail +4.0% LfL and Autocentres +4.3% LfL (reported Group sales growth of +3.3%, Retail +3.3% and Autocentres +3.4%).[1],[2] -- Gross margin expansion year-on-year, building on the strong result delivered in FY25, partly driven by planned cost savings to help mitigate inflationary pressures. -- Strong cash generation and disciplined stock management further strengthening the balance sheet from the net cash position reported at FY25. -- Full year outlook unchanged: we remain comfortable with published consensus.[3] Interim results published on 27 November will be accompanied by a more detailed Group strategy update. Henry Birch, Chief Executive, said: "I am very pleased with our progress in the first half of FY26 and want to thank all our colleagues for their efforts in delivering this performance. I am looking forward to sharing our plans for the future at our interim results announcement next month." For further information: Investors Holly Cassell, Director of Corporate Affairs investor.relations@halfords.co.uk Media Rob Greening, Sodali & Co. halfords@sodali.com Notes to Editors Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 498 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.500 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a SaaS solution to major clients worldwide. www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com Cautionary statement This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. [1] Autocentres ex-Avayler. [2] The Group has two reporting segments: Autocentres (c.40% of Group revenue) and Retail (c.60%, across Motoring and Cycling). Motoring across both segments represents c.80% of total sales. [3] Company-compiled consensus expects underlying PBT of GBP36.0m to GBP39.8m in FY26.

