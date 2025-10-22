

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY, IPN.PA), a biopharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced that it entered into a definite agreement to purchase ImCheck Therapeutics for a total consideration of up to $1 billion to expand oncology portfolio and deliver transformative therapies.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, Ipsen shares were gaining around 5.48 percent to trade at 119.30 euros.



In the deal, ImCheck Therapeutics' shareholders will receive a payment of 350 million euros on a cash-free and debt-free basis at the closing. ImCheck will also receive the deferred payments upon achieving the specified regulatory approvals and sales-based milestones.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of first quarter of 2026.



ImCheck Therapeutics, a private French biotechnology company, offers next-generation immuno-oncology therapies.



The acquisition is focused on lead Phase I/II clinical-stage program ICT01, a monoclonal antibody that has the potential to eradicate tumor cells, in first line acute myeloid leukemia or AML patients who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.



ICT01 received Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency in July 2025.



Ipsen noted that ICT01 has the potential to be a new standard of care in combination in first line unfit acute myeloid leukemia.



David Loew CEO of Ipsen, stated 'We feel confident that with the ICT01 promising data combined with Ipsen's global development and commercialization expertise, we are well positioned to start a Phase IIb/III trial in 2026.'



In the transaction, Centerview Partners will be the financial advisor to ImCheck Therapeutics.



