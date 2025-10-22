New offering, MariaDB Exa (Powered by Exasol), delivers real-time insights from operational to petabyte-scale AI data

MariaDB plc, the company behind the cloud database platform for GenAI, and Exasol, provider of a high-performance analytics engine, today announced a joint strategic partnership that redefines value in the enterprise data landscape. The collaboration integrates Exasol's powerful analytics engine with MariaDB Enterprise Platform. The joint solution, MariaDB Exa, ensures customers are able to add high-performance analytics to their transactional applications, while leveraging the MariaDB unified database platform.

"As organizations scale their AI initiatives and associated data, they need a modern system that is fast, flexible and cost-effective," said Rohit de Souza, CEO of MariaDB plc. "MariaDB Exa allows organizations to extract real-time insights from large operational datasets very effectively and get immediate value from transactional information without the complexity of moving the data to a separate analytics system."

MariaDB Exa is specifically engineered for extreme scale, complex queries and high performance on multi-terabyte datasets. MariaDB Exa, combined with MariaDB MaxScale, uses a multi-node high availability architecture to deliver query results 20 times faster than traditional OLTP databases. This tiered approach ensures every MariaDB customer has the right analytical solution to maximize performance and efficiency across their entire data infrastructure, from real-time operational insights to AI model inference.

"The Exasol Analytics Engine is purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads at an unmatched price-performance ratio, a claim validated by independent benchmarks showing we are up to 20 times faster than leading cloud competitors," said Joerg Tewes, CEO of Exasol. "Integrating this powerhouse engine into the MariaDB Enterprise Platform opens up a whole new opportunity to bring our powerful analytics engine directly to MariaDB customers. MariaDB customers can now deploy a truly converged database solution that supports the performance requirements of GenAI, real-time dashboards, and complex data science all while maintaining data governance and strict cost control."

The MariaDB Exa solution is available immediately as an add-on option to the MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 release, with plans to incorporate the offering into MariaDB Cloud. Contact MariaDB for a trial of MariaDB Exa today.

About MariaDB

MariaDB seeks to eliminate the constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling organizations to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. Enterprises can depend on a single complete cloud database platform for all their needs, that can be deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical, hybrid and AI use cases. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Red Hat, ServiceNow and Samsung MariaDB delivers customer value without the financial burden of legacy database providers. For more information, please visit mariadb.com.

About Exasol

The Exasol Analytics Engine is purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads, delivering an unmatched price and performance ratio. Trusted by organizations worldwide, including T-Mobile, Dell, adidas, and Finanz Informatik, Exasol provides near real-time insights, advanced AI capabilities, and self-tuning functionality for faster, smarter business decisions. Whether deployed as a standalone data warehouse, analytics accelerator, or AI and machine learning model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across on-premises and hybrid environments. Learn more at www.exasol.com.

