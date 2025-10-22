Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 08:00
1,615 Euro
+0,94 % +0,015
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
22.10.2025
106 Leser
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:

  • 419,830 shares
  • € 70,405.28

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 430

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 348

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 81,138 shares for € 144,755.70

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 48,221 shares for € 85,450.38

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account:

  • 386,913 shares
  • € 128,935.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 287

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 230

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 60,253 shares for € 125,703.37

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 34,841 shares for € 73,960.43

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 294,516 shares
  • € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW2daMdpZGucyJxtZ5psb2FlZmtnx5bHZmqbk5WbaJyUmWuRyJyUZ5zLZnJlnGlu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94748-00639600394_eagle-football-group_bilan_semestriel_20250630_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
