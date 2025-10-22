Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
263 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 30 september 2025.

DJ LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 30 september 2025. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 30 september 
2025. 
22-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 22 October 2025 

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER 
 
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL 
 
AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2025 

In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General 
Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). 

         Total number     Total number 
Date 
       of shares      of voting rights 
 
30/09/2025    6,432,372      10,513,218

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Relations investisseurs 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Relations médias              Relations presse financière 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Nb_of_shares_30.09.2025_Released 22.10.25 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   LIGHTON 
       2 rue de la Bourse 
       75002 Paris 
       France 
E-mail:    contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:   www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:     FR0013230950 
Euronext   ALTAI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2217058 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2217058 22-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217058&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
