LIGHTON LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 30 september 2025. 22-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 22 October 2025 INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2025 In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). Total number Total number Date of shares of voting rights 30/09/2025 6,432,372 10,513,218

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Contacts

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Relations investisseurs LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Relations médias Relations presse financière Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

