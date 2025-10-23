Right Season Investments: Right Season Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT), ("Right Season" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Zachary Stadnyk from his positions as Executive Chairman, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Interim Corporate Secretary, and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Tyler Lewis, a member of the Board of Directors, will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Interim Corporate Secretary.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Stadnyk for his contributions to the Company and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO

Tel: 1 833 383 9900

Email: investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

