DINOVOX Partners With TRACTIAL To Deploy Web3 Payment Solutions



TRACTIAL announces a strategic partnership with DinoVox to deploy its payment solutions across French Polynesia.

The goal : to accelerate Web3 adoption (including Bitcoin) within the local economy and establish a replicable use case for other Pacific territories.



WHAT THIS PARTNERSHIP MEANS

Market access :

An economically cohesive and contained territory - ideal for launching, measuring, and iterating Web3 payment journeys efficiently.

Commercial traction :

Merchant integration (retail, services, events) with simple hybrid crypto/fiat flows, euro convertibility, and compliant KYC/monitoring tools.

Visibility and proof of execution :

A real-world pilot serving as a live showcase for other prospects in the Pacific (neighboring islands, retail networks, institutions).

Scalability :

TRACTIAL's Fintech-as-a-Service platform (acceptance, orchestration, reconciliation) provides the foundation to replicate the model across other island and tourism-driven economies.



LOCAL PRESENCE AND IMPACT

The project is led locally by Hellmouth Banner, founder of DinoVox, former Editor-in-Chief at the famous French media "Le Journal du Coin" and organizer of the Polynesian Islands Crypto Summit (PICS).

DinoVox develops the FenuaVerse, the first educational and business-oriented metaverse inspired by Polynesian culture. Conceived as a "Web 2.5" initiative, it bridges traditional economy and Web3 technologies through:

Training and education on new digital tools,

Support for local businesses transitioning to blockchain,

Cultural and community experiences highlighting Polynesian innovation,

A user-friendly environment designed to welcome both locals and international visitors or investors.

This hybrid universe aims to create a living lab for Web3 adoption in the Pacific, combining economic, social, and cultural impact.

"With TRACTIAL, we align infrastructure and use cases to prove that Web3 can create immediate local value - and open the way for other markets in the region."

- Hellmouth Banner, Founder of DinoVox



ABOUT TRACTIAL :





TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.





GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).

