

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company (TELIA.ST) reported third quarter total net income of 2.54 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.51 billion kronor, prior year. EPS increased to 0.60 kronor from 0.59 kronor. Adjusted EBITDA was 8.46 billion kronor, up 4.4%.



Third quarter revenue was 19.9 billion kronor compared to 20.0 billion kronor, prior year, and increased 1.1% like for like. Service revenue increased 1.0% like for like driven by continued strong momentum in Sweden and the Baltics.



For 2025, the company expects: service revenue growth, like for like, of around 2%; and adjusted EBITDA growth, like for like, of at least 5%.



