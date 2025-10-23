Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (formerly Llama Group SA) (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) announces that Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels have officially updated the company's name and trading symbol, following the approval of the name change by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 20, 2025.

As of today, the company's shares are traded under the new name "Winamp Group SA" and the ticker "ALWIN", replacing "ALLAM."

This change marks another step in the Group's transformation, confirming its strategic refocus around Winamp, an iconic and globally recognized brand in the digital music industry.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group SA, stated: "The update of our name and ticker on Euronext reflects the continued progress of our transformation. The new ticker ALWIN embodies our ambition to make Winamp a central and unifying player in the new music economy. In the coming days, we will also update our website to align all our communications with this new identity."

In accordance with Euronext Growth regulations, all tickers of companies listed on this market begin with the letters "AL."

Next Meeting

January 30, 2025 Llama Group Reports 2025 Revenue

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023247073/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com