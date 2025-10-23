

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $188.4 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $174.2 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.7 million or $2.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.070 billion from $967.1 billion last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $188.4 Mln. vs. $174.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $1.070 Bln vs. $967.1 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 to $8.20



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News