Rejlers AB: Interim Report Rejlers AB January - September 2025

July - September

Net sales increased by 6.0% to SEK 1,028.6 million (970.5)

Organic sales growth, excluding currency effects, amounted to 6.0% (6.4)

EBITA amounted to SEK 73.6 million (67.6) and the EBITA margin increased to 7.2% (7.0)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 52.8 million (52.0), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -3.5 million (0.0)

Net financial items amounted to SEK -19.9 million (-12.1), negatively impacted by currency effects and revaluation of liabilities for unpaid supplemental purchase amounts

Net profit after tax increased to SEK 27.9 million (27.8)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.23 (1.26) and after dilution to SEK 1.23 (1.26)

January - September

Net sales increased by 6.9% to SEK 3,430.3 million (3,207.4)

Organic sales growth, excluding currency effects, amounted to 6.8 % (4.0)

EBITA increased to SEK 257.7 million (248.9) and the EBITA margin amounted to 7.5% (7.8), affected by two working days less compared to previous year

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 201.1 million (201.1), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -7.5 million (-1.5)

Net financial items amounted to SEK -36.6 million (-22.3), negatively impacted by currency effects and revaluation of liabilities for unpaid supplemental purchase amounts

Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 132.5 million (139.3)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 5.86 (6.30) and after dilution to SEK 5.86 (6.30)

Statement by the President and CEO

"Rejlers continue to grow sales and increase profitability to new record levels in the third quarter of the year. Our organic growth continues to be strong, amounting to 6 per cent. "As the BIG, small company, we stand out and are an attractive choice, both for clients and for talents in the engineering consultancy industry," says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se

Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on 23 October 2025.

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com