Gapwaves AB: Nils Mösko appointed permanent CFO of Gapwaves

Gothenburg, October 23, 2025: Gapwaves announces today that Nils Mösko, who has been interim CFO since August, has now been appointed permanent CFO of the company.

Nils brings extensive international experience in finance, business development, and strategy, with a long-standing background in the automotive industry. His career includes senior roles at Ford, Volvo Cars, and Polestar.

Gapwaves CEO Jonas Ehinger comments: "We are very pleased to announce that Nils has been appointed permanent CFO. With solid experience in finance, strategy execution, and leadership, within the automotive sector among others, he brings expertise that will strengthen both the company and the organization as we move forward. It's a highly positive addition for Gapwaves as we continue to scale up."

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)
Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52
E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)
Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

