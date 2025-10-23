Gapwaves AB: Nils Mösko appointed permanent CFO of Gapwaves

Gothenburg, October 23, 2025: Gapwaves announces today that Nils Mösko, who has been interim CFO since August, has now been appointed permanent CFO of the company.

Nils brings extensive international experience in finance, business development, and strategy, with a long-standing background in the automotive industry. His career includes senior roles at Ford, Volvo Cars, and Polestar.



Gapwaves CEO Jonas Ehinger comments: "We are very pleased to announce that Nils has been appointed permanent CFO. With solid experience in finance, strategy execution, and leadership, within the automotive sector among others, he brings expertise that will strengthen both the company and the organization as we move forward. It's a highly positive addition for Gapwaves as we continue to scale up."



