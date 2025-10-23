FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Completes $1.4 Million 210+ Site SD-WAN Deployment for a Large U.S. School District

Unified architecture connects classrooms, offices, and data centers with centralized control and predictable performance

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) announced the completion of a 210+ site SD-WAN rollout for a large U.S. school district under a $1.4 million contract. The project brings all campuses, administrative offices, and data centers onto a single FatPipe SD-WAN design intended to provide reliable connectivity for instruction, testing, voice, and video.

"We are excited to complete a 210+ site SD-WAN deployment for a large school district and to welcome another district to our growing K-12 customer base," said Sanch Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe. "A single architecture across campuses helps technology teams scale policy, speed up troubleshooting, and focus on the classroom experience."

The district standardized on FatPipe's controller-led architecture to streamline turn-up and ongoing operations. Zero-touch provisioning and template-based configuration helped accelerate site activations while maintaining consistency across school types. Application-aware routing and intelligent path selection keep learning platforms responsive during peak periods.

"Executing deployments of this scale underscores FatPipe's ability to deliver complex network transformations efficiently and at enterprise scale," added Datta. "Each new rollout expands our footprint and deepens relationships with organizations that depend on secure, high-performance connectivity. As we grow our base of long-term customers across public and private sectors, we believe FatPipe is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the rapidly expanding SD-WAN and SASE markets and create sustained value for our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs.

FatPipe obtained 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 100+ resellers worldwide.

