Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties updates financial target - reflects transition from build-up to growth phase

The board of directors of Prisma Properties has decided to adjust the company's long-term financial target for the net loan-to-value ratio from 50 to 55 percent.

Prisma Properties aims to double its property portfolio from SEK 8 billion to SEK 16 billion before the end of 2028. This will be achieved through profitable project development, strategic acquisitions, and share issues in kind while maintaining financial stability. The board has therefore decided to raise the company's financial target for the net loan-to-value ratio from 50 to 55 percent, with the possibility for this ratio to reach up to 60 percent during shorter-term periods.

"The decision is part of the company's strategy to increase investment capacity and create long-term shareholder value. The adjustment reflects our transition from the build-up phase to a more capital-optimized growth phase. Our continued priority is profitable growth, where we see opportunities to use our financial capacity in a way that benefits both the company and Prisma's shareholders over time", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

The company's other long-term financial targets remain unchanged:

interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0 times

equity ratio of at least 30 percent

Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company currently owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.